e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Distressing’: Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Covid-19 patients in Rajkot hospital fire

‘Distressing’: Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Covid-19 patients in Rajkot hospital fire

The government must investigate seriously into these cases, the Congress leader tweeted referring to a similar incident that tool place in Ahemedabad in August.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 13:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for investigation into these repeat fire incidents in Gujarat hospitals.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for investigation into these repeat fire incidents in Gujarat hospitals.(PTI)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of five Covid-19 patients who were killed in the early hours on Friday in a fire at a Rajkot hospital.

“The news of fire in a Covid hospital in Rajkot is distressing. Similar fire broke out in August in Ahmedabad. The government must investigate seriously into these cases. My condolences to the family of the patients who lost their lives,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot in the early hours of Friday, a fire brigade official said.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a hospital fire in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. The administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed shock over fire incident. “Distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a fire that broke out in a COVID hospital at Rajkot, Gujarat. My condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt refuses permission to convert 9 stadiums into detention centers
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt refuses permission to convert 9 stadiums into detention centers
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi govt denies nod to set temporary jails
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi govt denies nod to set temporary jails
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: Dhawan, Mayank begin India’s massive chase of 375
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: Dhawan, Mayank begin India’s massive chase of 375
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In