District judges asked to ensure security on Uttar Pradesh court campuses

Registrar general of Allahabad high court Mayank Kumar Jain has issued an order, on the direction of Chief Justice Govind Mathur, asking all district judges to take necessary steps for security on court campuses across Uttar Pradesh.

The order, dated June 21, has asked all district judges to ensure that adequate security is provided to all persons related to ‘dispensation of justice’ in the state.

Earlier, a delegation led by Prashant Singh Atal, acting chairman Uttar Pradesh Bar Council (UPBC) met the chief justice in connection with the killing of UPBC chairperson Darvesh Yadav on the Agra district court premises on June 12.

The delegation demanded security for UPBC members and office-bearers and also requested the chief justice to ban entry of persons carrying any kind of weapons on court premises across the state.

As per reports, in the UPBC election recently Darvesh had a tie with advocate Hari Shankar Singh for the chairperson’s post. It was then decided that the two would hold the post for a period of six months each. Darvesh had the first go at the post to become the first woman chairperson of UP Bar Council.

On June 12, she was shot dead by advocate Manish Sharma after a welcome ceremony for her on the Agra district court premises. Manish also shot himself in the head after shooting Darvesh and succumbed to his injuries in a Gurugram hospital on Saturday (June 22).

According to eye-witnesses, Sharma, who shared office with Darvesh in Agra district court and had close ties with her, pumped three bullets into Darvesh’s head, chest and stomach before shooting himself.

