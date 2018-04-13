Maneka Gandhi says govt will amend law to ensure death penalty for child rape

The Centre is planning to amend the law to ensure death penalty for those who rape children aged below 12 years, as outrage continues to pour out over the recent rape cases of minors.

Union women and child development (WCD) minister Maneka Gandhi on Friday said she intends to bring the amendment in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

Currently, the maximum punishment for aggravated sexual assault on minors under the POCSO Act is life imprisonment.

“I am deeply disturbed by the rape case in Kathua and all the recent rape cases that have happened on children. I and the ministry intends to bring an amendment to the POCSO Act asking for death penalty for rape on children below 12 years,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi was referring to the case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu, who had been abducted, confined to a temple and gang-raped in January by a group of men, including a juvenile, who wanted to dislodge the girl’s Bakerwal community from the area, Rassana.

WCD secretary Rakesh Srivastava said they will send a proposal seeking amendment to the law ministry soon.

“Because the Parliament is not in session and considering the urgency of the situation, the government may bring an ordinance to implement the changes,” Srivastava said.

Recently, the Rajasthan government had approved a bill seeking death penalty for those convicted of raping girls under 12 years of age. Two other BJP ruled states — Madhya Pradesh and Haryana — have also given the go ahead for a similar proposal.

The POCSO Act came into force in 2012 and deals with sexual offences against those below 18 years of age.

The WCD ministry had debated on seeking death penalty for rapists in 2013 also, following the public outcry over the gang rape and murder of a 21-year-old medical student in which an accused was a juvenile. But beyond discussions, nothing much happened.

The brutal crime triggered a nationwide demand for harsher punishment for offenders below the age of 18.

Cases of crime against children have been on the rise in the country. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, in 2016 (the latest period for which data is available), 93,344 cases of crime against children were registered across India.