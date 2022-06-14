Dividing people along religious lines part of Pak plan in Jammu and Kashmir: BJP

An effort to divide people along religious lines in Jammu and Kashmir is part of Pakistan’s conspiracy to vitiate peace in the union territory, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Tuesday.

“Such elements behind creating communal disharmony will be dealt with sternly to frustrate the Pakistani conspiracy to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the union territory,” he said at a media briefing in Jammu.

Raina said as Pakistan’s proxy war wasn’t successful, it was

“As Pakistan is facing defeat (in the proxy war) at the hands of our forces, a conspiracy was hatched in the form of targeted killings and dividing people along religious lines to disturb the peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir want peace as they have seen enough of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. We have had enough tolerance and all those anti-national and anti-social elements behind the innocent killings and disturbing communal harmony will be sternly dealt with by police and other security agencies,” Raina said.

Raina also expressed gratitude on behalf of the people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for airlifting critically injured medical student Shoaib Lone, a resident of Rajouri district, from Bangladesh to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.

“We forwarded the request of Lone’s family to the Prime Minister’s office and the student was shifted to AIIMS within 24 hours on the personal intervention of Modi who is concerned about the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. Lone, who was studying medicine in Bangladesh, was grievously injured in a road accident.

Raina also dismissed protests by Congress workers over Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money-laundering investigation and added that BJP didn’t hit the streets when PM Modi faced an SIT probe when he was Gujarat chief minister.

“Law is equal for everyone, whether he is an ordinary citizen of the country or a member of the Gandhi-Nehru family. Why are the Congressmen feeling the pain? If he has done nothing wrong, he will move out free and there is no need for protests,” the J&K BJP president said.