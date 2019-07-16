DJB to provide free safety kit to sanitation workers: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that Delhi Jal Board will be providing one free safety kit each to all sanitation workers in the national capital.

The Delhi Chief Minister on Monday said that his government will ensure that no sewer deaths take place in Delhi.

“Delhi Jal Board has decided to provide one safety kit each to all sanitation workers so that no government or private worker gets into the sewer without a safety kit. We aim to ensure that no sewer death takes place in Delhi,” Kejriwal told reporters after attending a Delhi Jal Board awareness workshop at Talkatora Stadium.

Earlier in the day, while speaking at the workshop Kejriwal said that it is disheartening to hear about the deaths of the sanitation workers.

Around 4,000 workers attended the workshop.

Last month, seven persons, including four sanitation workers, died after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning sewer of a hotel in Vadodara district of Gujarat. (ANI)

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 08:24 IST