DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah aides clash at Delhi's Karnataka Bhavan: ‘Beaten with a shoe’

A verbal spat at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi took an ugly turn after H Anjaneya, special officer to Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, accused C Mohan Kumar — assistant resident commissioner and special officer to chief minister Siddaramaiah — of assaulting him with a shoe. Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with deputy CM and state Congress President DK Shivakumar during the AICC OBC advisory council meeting, in Bengaluru.(PTI file)

The issue came to light after H Anjaneya lodged a formal complaint with resident commissioner Imkongla Jamir and has sought criminal action against C Mohan Kumar.

"I was beaten with a shoe, and it has hurt my honour and dignity. Conduct a criminal trial against him (Kumar) and give me justice," news agency PTI quoted Anjanaya as saying in his complaint.

Jamir confirmed the development. "We have received the complaint dated July 22. Due process will be followed," Jamir was quoted as saying by PTI.

In the complaint letter, Anjanaya, a Group-B officer, alleged that Kumar has been systematically disrupting his duties.

“He threatened to hit me with a shoe in the chamber of the office in front of everyone,” Anjanaya wrote.

Anjanaya added that he was concerned about his own safety while performing duties as special officer to the deputy chief minister.

"If any accident happens, Kumar will be responsible," Anjanaya warned in his letter.

The complaint also referenced Kumar's alleged past conduct, claiming, "If you look into the service books in the past, he has beaten MM Joshi and not given respect to senior officers and behaved with ego as special officer on duty for CM."

Anjanaya said he had previously sought a transfer from the Karnataka Bhavan specifically to avoid such conflicts while serving as special officer to the deputy chief minister.

The matter is expected to undergo official investigation as the resident commissioner's office has confirmed that it will follow due process in addressing the complaint.

(With inputs from PTI)