‘Very big injustice’: DK Shivakumar backs Rahul Gandhi's allegations of voter fraud in Karnataka

Extending his support to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the Election Commission in Karnataka, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that bogus votes were found in several urban booths across the state and the matter would be brought to the notice of the public and the poll body. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's statement came after Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of indulging in "cheating" during the voter list revision process (X/ DKShivakumar)

Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister stated that the Congress party has conducted research in many booths and found that votes were shifted "without" any proper documents.

"We conducted research in many booths of Karnataka, especially in the urban sectors, where we found that votes were shifted there from various places without any proper documents. All bogus votes were created... We will present this evidence to the election commission. Whether they agree or not, that's a different issue. We will present it in front of the people too... A very big injustice has been given to those assembly segments. Our constituencies have been affected with this.... I stand by his statement," DK Shivakumar said.

His statement came after Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of indulging in "cheating" during the voter list revision process in a Karnataka constituency.

On July 24, Gandhi claimed to have "100 per cent" proof of the alleged manipulation, which involves adding and deleting voters, but hasn't presented any evidence yet.

He alleged that thousands of new voters aged 50, 60, and 65 have been added to the list in a single constituency, and eligible voters above 18 have been removed from the list.

"Today we have 100 per cent proof of Election Commission allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka. When we decide to show it to you, it is 100 per cent proof. We just looked at one constituency and we found this. I am absolutely convinced that constituency after constituency this is the drama. Thousands of new votes, aged 50 or 60, 65 (are there) in one constituency. Then voter deletion, people who are way above 18," he said.

The opposition parties, including Congress and Samajwadi Party, have been protesting against the SIR exercise, alleging that it's an attempt to disenfranchise voters, particularly from marginalised communities. They claim that the process is being used to remove names from the voters' list, which could impact the outcome of upcoming assembly elections.