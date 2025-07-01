Want no support: Shivakumar's big directive to legislators amid CM seat 'tussle'

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar seems to have shut down speculation of a change in the state leadership, for now, with a clear message to Congress legislators that he expects "no recommendation" for any post. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar(HT_PRINT)

"I don't want any recommendation of any legislators...My duty is to give more strength to the discipline of the party," Shivakumar told the media on Tuesday, asking Congress leaders to focus solely on the Assembly elections in Karnataka in 2028.

Shivakumar's clarification comes amid a speculated power tussle in the Karnataka Congress leadership. An internal rift within Congress over power has sprung up time and again since the party came to power in the state in 2023.

This time, the reports came due to Congress legislator HA Iqbal Hussain's big claim that Shivakumar may get an opportunity to become chief minister in two to three months.

However, several senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Randeep Surjewala brushed aside any leadership change speculation.

Shivakumar also amplified this message on Tuesday, saying the Congress high command will definitely take action against those "speaking a lot".

"I don't want anyone to support or shout at me, we will discuss and sort out the problems," Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar's plainspeak on the issue came a day after NDTV reported that over 100 Congress legislators favoured a change at the top.

“More than 100 MLAs are in favour of a change,” Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain said according to the news report. Even as Shivakumar said he needs no backing, Iqbal has told the same publication that his opinion remains the same, and that he would try to persuade the Deputy Chief Minister.

Internal rift resurfaces?

A leadership tussle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah DK Shivakumar has come to the surface many times since 2023. There was also a tight race for the Chief Minister's post after Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections that year.

Eventually, Siddaramaiah won the race, and Shivakumar was made his deputy.

Reacting to the fresh call for a leadership change in Karnataka, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the final decision rests with the high command.

Iqbal Hussain, considered a loyalist of Shivakumar, while acknowleded Kharge’s authority, also maintained that party workers and MLAs must speak up about “ground realities.”

AICC general secretary and party's Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is meeting legislators in the state, has also ruled out any leadership change. He clarified that his discussions with party MLAs were not about gathering any opinion on leadership change.