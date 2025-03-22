DKS dismisses claims of link in controversy

BJP MLA Munirathna on Friday accused deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar of targeting him in a honey trap in the Karnataka assembly, following cooperation minister K N Rajanna’s claim that at least 48 political leaders, including ministers, have been targeted. BJP and JDS members hold placards in protest demanding a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge into the alleged ‘honey-trap’ attempt involving a minister and other politicians, during the Budget session of Karnataka Assembly, in Bengaluru, on Friday (PTI)

“You (Shivakumar) are sending honey trap teams by holding meetings at 2 am. When you trapped Ramesh Jarkiholi, I had information about it. You tried it on me as soon as I resigned and joined the BJP (in 2019),”alleged Munirathna. He further alleged that, since he was aware of the trap, Shivakumar retaliated by implicating him in a rape case.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar dismissed the accusations, hinting that such situations require willing participation. “They will say hello only if you say so,” he remarked, responding to media queries as both the opposition BJP and some members of his own party attempted to link him to the alleged honey-trap incidents. “No one would come to you if you don’t respond,” he added, indicating his readiness to counter attacks from within the Congress.

The controversy escalated after BJP leaders, bolstered by discontented Congress figures, sought a high-level investigation, taking the opportunity to target the government, particularly after Rajanna claimed in the assembly that he himself had been a target of a honey trap attempt. Home minister G. Parameshwara acknowledged the demand for an inquiry but noted that Rajanna had yet to submit an official complaint.

Adding to the controversy, PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi stated that honey-trap attempts on senior leaders have been a recurring issue in Karnataka for the past two decades, with some individuals making a career out of it. Jarkiholi, who has openly expressed his ambition to replace Shivakumar as pradesh Congress chief, further fuelled the political turmoil with his comments.

Amidst the escalating political tensions, Shivakumar maintained that those making allegations should formally approach the authorities. He also expressed support for an investigation into the matter.

The situation took a dramatic turn in the assembly when BJP members protested aggressively, storming into the well of the House and throwing papers at the Speaker. In response, Speaker U T Khader suspended 18 BJP MLAs for six months, citing disorderly conduct and disrespect toward the House.