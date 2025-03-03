‘Slave to RSS’: DMK attacks BJP for boycotting MK Stalin's delimitation meeting

In a fresh attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the delimitation issue, DMK leader TKS Elangovan accused the party of being a “slave to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)". Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks to the media on Delimitation, in Chennai. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

"BJP is ruled by the RSS. BJP itself is a slave to the RSS," Elangovan told ANI.

Elangovan's remark follows the BJP's decision to boycott an all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. The meeting, scheduled on March 5, aims to discuss the proposed constituency delimitation and its potential impact on the state.

The DMK spokesperson further stated parties that would not attend the all-party meeting were not in favour of Tamil Nadu's welfare.

"How will they attend it? The meeting is against them. It is the RSS that will decide which meeting the BJP will attend. The parties that will not attend this meeting mean they are not interested in the welfare of the state," Elangovan said.

BJP refuses to attend Stalin's all-party meeting

The development comes after the BJP state chief K Annamalai announced that the party would not take part in the all-party meeting called by CM Stalin over the delimitation issue.

In a letter to Stalin, Annamalai accused the state government of spreading "imaginary fears" regarding the delimitation exercise, labelling Stalin's concerns as "ill-conceived misconceptions."

"We must clarify the ill-conceived misconceptions cited in your letter inviting us to the meeting through our letter. We firmly believe that you have misconstrued the delimitation exercise and have convened this all-party meeting to spread your imaginary fears and deliberately lie about it even before the means and methods through which the exercise is planned to be carried out are officially rolled out," Annamalai said in the letter.

MK Stalin confirmed that the invitation for the March 5 meeting would be sent to the 40 political parties registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Tamil Nadu.

Announcing the agenda of the meeting, CM Stalin warned that the constituency realignment could harm Tamil Nadu's political voice by reducing the state’s number of Members of Parliament (MPs) from the current 39.

The chief minister emphasized that the state would be forced to take drastic action, including protests, to safeguard its representation and political rights.