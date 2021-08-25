Lighthouse: DMK Dares the Opposition with corruption charges

The depth and extent of corruption under the former AIADMK government led by Edappadi Palaniswami spreads like a valley of silence with the BJP keeping watch on key ministers, including the former chief minister (and his family members) by raiding them through IT and other enforcement agencies at routine intervals to keep a check on them as well as their political moves. At the same time, there is an art of managing the raids that BJP has mastered without resulting in official and legal actions against the corrupt ministers and influential public servants in the state. It has enlisted a few vulnerable leaders and parties by taming them under potential charges of corruption with deceptive entitlements, including access to the corridors of power and by enforcing influential decisions under the AIADMK reign. The AIADMK government and its ministers are suspected of linkages with the Gutka case, eggs scandal, road contracts, fiber net scam, Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority Projects, procurement of low floor buses, Aavin milk scam, etc.

There are two significant developments in the recent weeks in Tamil Nadu politics, involving mega corruption charges against former AIADMK minister S.P.Velumani and the more serious development with the additional probe into the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case with the needle of suspicion pointed against Palaniswami. There is a clear departure from the precedents of addressing corruption cases in Tamil Nadu politics from mere propaganda tactics to striking a deep dent inside the already fragile frame of the AIADMK party.

DMK has dared the AIADMK by taking on Velumani as an easy pick among the rotten pack and an open challenge to Palaniswami by seeking additional probe into the Kodanad case. It appears that this case promises to engage Palaniswami and many other influential leaders cutting across the bitter feuds and divided loyalties among the larger AIADMK assemblage.

There is something more to the Kodanad case than what appears to the eye. The responses from the AIADMK leadership to the additional probe shows the seriousness of the charges involving robbery and series of murders. The intensity of response from the AIADMK leadership is more than curious with comparable anxieties of the infamous Watergate scam in American politics.

The series of murders also point to an Alfred Hitchcock-like crime thriller. Although other opposition parties have joined the issue by backing the AIADMK party and its leadership, it appears that this is going to be a long and lonely battle for Palaniswami and for the survival of larger interests of the AIADMK in the future.

This case may also reveal a make or break moment for the AIADMK party and its leadership. It is therefore necessary to gauge the support enjoyed by Palaniswami among other leaders within the party and the scope for reconciliation between Palaniswami and Sasikala.

There are considerable factors that would necessitate a more sober assessment of the space and scope for reconciliation between Palaniswami and Sasikala. Although it may appear that there are irreconcilable differences between them over the manner in which Palaniswami has turned against her and the extent of disloyalty demonstrated by him after acquiring power through her acumen and assessment.

Sasikala has understood that power alone and will always make the difference to keep her reign over the party and her influence in politics. She felt betrayed and wanted to avenge. But she will not rush into the well of fight to settle the scores with him. She knows that the Kodanad case can draw more attention than it appears at this stage with search lights focusing on Palaniswami. It is not a time to pull the dagger against Palaniswami as much as the need to pitch for the survival of the AIADMK at this critical juncture.

DMK appears to have made a cautious assessment of the case by seeking an additional probe besides securing a key witness account and going beyond the revelations of the Tehelka report. DMK also hopes to break the support that Palaniswami enjoys with the BJP and expose the cracks within the AIADMK through serving notices and engaging the former AIADMK chief minister with legal battles. It is therefore inevitable that Sasikala may once again stake a claim for the leadership of AIADMK by bridging the factions and assuaging the hopes of a sinking party without credible leadership.

Prof. Ramu Manivannan is a scholar-social activist in areas of education, human rights and sustainable development through an initiative ‘Multiversity’