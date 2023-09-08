News / India News / Ponmudy, DVAC urge HC judge to recuse himself from DA case

Ponmudy, DVAC urge HC judge to recuse himself from DA case

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Sep 08, 2023 12:28 AM IST

The Justice said that he believed that a trial court discharging OPS in 2012 set the pattern for the discharge of elected representatives every time the regime changed between the DMK and AIADMK

DMK minister K Ponmudy and the state anti-graft wing, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), have requested that justice N Anand Venkatesh rescue himself from the suo motu proceedings he has initiated in the high court in the disproportionate assets case.

The suo motu proceedings initiated against Tamil Nadu higher education minister K Ponmudi in August against his discharge in a disproportionate assets case is the first in a series of such action taken by justice N Anand Venkatesh (PTI)
The suo motu proceedings initiated against Tamil Nadu higher education minister K Ponmudi in August against his discharge in a disproportionate assets case is the first in a series of such action taken by justice N Anand Venkatesh (PTI)

On the grounds that the justice had made observations already during the admission stage of the case, they wanted the case to be posted to another bench. Recording their submissions, the Justice said he would take a call on it on September 14.

The suo motu proceedings initiated against higher education minister Ponmudi in August against his discharge in a disproportionate assets case is the first in a series of such action taken by justice Venkatesh. Subsequently he also initiated suo motu action against ministers Thangam Thennarasu (finance) and KKSSR Ramachandran (revenue and disaster) and former chief minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS). The justice has issued notices to all the four political leaders besides the DVAC.

With three of their ministers in the dock, the DMK had earlier said that they would take the issue to court.

The Justice said that he believed that a trial court discharging OPS in 2012 set the pattern for the discharge of elected representatives every time the regime changed between the DMK and AIADMK. “It is a shame on the criminal justice delivery system. DVAC has unfortunately become a chameleon and has begun to take its colours depending upon who is in power. Unfortunately, courts have also acted in tandem,” he had said in August. “If you expect the High Court to close its eyes to such systemic failure then we will be failing in our constitutional duty. A party, B party is not our headache. We have to only ensure that the system is not broken down. This case (against OPS) is the starting point.”

The senior counsels representing DVAC and the ministers, Sidharth Luthra and N R Elango had made the submissions.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out