DMK MP writes to Dhankar, says CISF ‘stopped, questioned him’ for entering Parl

New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Rajya Sabha member of parliament MM Abdulla has complained to Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar about alleged misbehaviour by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who, according to the MP, questioned him on the purpose of his visit to the Parliament complex. Following a security breach in December last year, the government handed over the security of the complex to CISF (Representative Photo)

The Tamil Nadu MP in his letter said that upon entering the Parliament House Estate on Tuesday, he was stopped by the CISF personnel, who asked the purpose of his visit and where he was headed inside the premises

“I am appalled by this behavior of the CISF personnel who questioned me on the purpose of my visit to the Parliament, a place where I represent the interests of the people and the State of Tamil Nadu. Such an unprecedented misbehavior has never happened earlier while the PSS (Parliament Security Services) was in charge of security,” Abdulla said in his letter.

Pointing out that a lawmaker cannot be barred from visiting the complex between sessions, the DMK MP went on to say,”...I strongly believe that Members of Parliament can enter the Parliament even if they do not have any official engagements and if I have any engagements, I am liable to disclose it to and answerable only to My Chairman, who is the Custodian of the Rajya Sabha.”

In response to the MP’s letter, a CISF officer aware of the development, said, “ The CISF jawan wanted to help the new MP and thus asked him where he was visiting and if he needed help. The honourable MP was not stopped.”

This is not the first time MPs have raised concern about being stopped and questioned by the CISF after the agency was given charge of the security of the complex.

The security was earlier handled by the Parliament Security Service, Delhi police and the Central Reserve Police Force.

Following a security breach in December last year, when two youths jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor’s gallery, the government handed over the security of the complex to CISF.