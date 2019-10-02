DMK petitions EC to derecognize AIADMK for fabricating data

india

Tamil Nadu’s opposition party DMK on Tuesday petitioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) to derecognize the ruling AIADMK saying it had fabricated data while filing election affidavit forms during Thirupparankundram assembly by-polls held in November 2016.

DMK’s Thirupparankundram MLA Dr P Saravanan submitted the petition to the EC in New Delhi.

According to Saravanan, he asked the EC to derecognize AIADMK for failing to follow the rules and regulations of Representation of Peoples Act.

“After the death of AIADMK MLA Seenivel, the EC announced by-poll for Thirupparankundram assembly seat in October 2016. While the polling date was November 19, 2016, AIADMK general secretary and then chief minister J Jayalalithaa was undergoing treatment in hospital since September 22, 2016. However, to ensure allocation of Two Leaves symbol of AIADMK, its candidate had to get their chief’s signature on the forms A and B. Instead of signature, the AIADMK candidate received a thumb impression and claimed it was Jayalalithaa’s. As per the EC’s direction, the thumb impression should be made only before the Returning Officer or Assistant Returning Officer. However, the AIADMK has not followed any of such rules since Jayalalithaa was not in conscious during that time and she died on December 5, 2016,” Saravanan told HT.

He further said he filed a petition against AIADMK candidate A K Bose who won in the by-election in November 2016.

“After hearing the matter, the Madras High Court has passed an order on March 22, 2019, saying that the AIADMK was involved in forgery by avoiding rules and regulations. The high court has also nullified the election and the electoral victory of AIADMK candidate Bose,” the DMK legislator said.

He further pointed out as the AIADMK failed to go for an appeal within six months, the order stands.

“Since AIADMK party has misled and indulged in fraudulent activity, we have submitted to the EC that it should action under section 29(5) of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 to derecognize AIADMK as a party in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. We hope the EC would soon call the AIADMK for hearing,” Saravanan said.

AIADMK’s joint coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam brushed aside the DMK’s petition saying the party is unable to defeat AIADMK electorally and is trying various other methods.

“DMK’s move shows that it is worried about AIADMK’s strength. If DMK wants to defeat us, they can go to the people and may tell our flaws. But DMK wants to create trouble for AIADMK through shortcut methods. We will not worry about these threats. We will face it legally,” Vaithilingam told HT.

