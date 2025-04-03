DMK to approach SC against Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that they will approach the Supreme Court against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the early hours of Thursday after a 12-hour-long debate. (M.K.Stalin | Official X account)

Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the early hours of Thursday after a 12-hour-long debate, with 288 members voting for it and 232 against it.

DMK MLAs and legislators of its allies attended the assembly on Thursday wearing black badges in protest against the passing of the bill. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs walked out in protest against Stalin’s speech.

“Most political parties in India have opposed the bill. It is severely condemnable that this Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in parliament despite much opposition. Though the Bill has been passed, we should not overlook the number of votes against it… This is an attempt to disturb communal harmony in the country. Let me tell this House that the DMK will challenge the Bill in the Supreme Court,” Stalin said.

On Wednesday, Stalin had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the central government to completely withdraw the proposed bill.

Also Read:‘Bound to harm interest of Muslims’: MK Stalin seeks Waqf bill withdrawal in letter to PM Modi

Claiming that the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill “undermines the Constitution by failing to protect the rights of Muslims”, Stalin urged the Prime Minister to act against the bill.

“The proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, 1995, have not taken into consideration the constitutional protection given to Minorities and are bound to severely harm the interest of the Muslim community,” wrote Stalin.