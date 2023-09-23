DMK to decide on alliance with Kamal Haasan's party, says Udhayanidhi

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said the DMK party leaders will decide at the time of the elections whether the party will form an alliance with actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan. DMK youth wing leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin speaks at the party's first consultative meeting on Sports Development, in Erode, Saturday, Sept. 9.(PTI)

“The party leaders will decide on the alliance ( with Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam party) at the time of the elections,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said this during the foundation stone laying programme for 1800 new flats in the Kotturpuram project area on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

On Supreme Court notice regarding his ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remarks, he said, “I saw the Supreme Court order in the media. There is still no notice asking for an explanation, and there is trust in the Supreme court. An appropriate explanation will be given once the notice is received.”

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks calling for the eradication of ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

While speaking on the ADMK-BJP alliance, Udhayanidhi said,"It is an internal party issue, but I don't see it has different parties; I see both parties are the same."

Earlier, amid the political outcry over Udhayanidhi Stalin's rant against Sanatana Dharma, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday said that a young child (Udhayanidhi) is being targeted just because he spoke about Sanatana.

He further said that all of us got to know about the word 'Sanatana' because of Periyar.

"A young child (Udhayanidhi Stalin) is being targeted just because he spoke about 'Sanatana'. His forefathers have spoken about 'Sanatana'. Periyar was the one who told us about Sanatana," Kamal Haasan said.

Haasan further said that Periyar once used to work in the temple and was doing puja in Varanasi with a tilak on his forehead.

"Periyar once used to work in the temple. He was doing 'puja' in Varanasi with 'tilak' on his forehead. Imagine how much anger he must have had to throw away all that and work in service of the people, realising that it’s the biggest service. Till the end of his life, he lived for society," he said.

"Neither the DMK nor any other party can claim Periyar as their own. Tamil Nadu will celebrate Periyar as its own," he added.

On September 2, speaking at a public event, Udyanidhi Stalin had called for the 'eradication' of Sanatana Dharma and compared the same with diseases like dengue, malaria etc.