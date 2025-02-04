Menu Explore
DMK to stage stir against Centre over Budget

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Feb 04, 2025 08:56 AM IST

Public meetings will be conducted in all districts of Tamil Nadu condemning the manner in which the state was ignored in the Union Budget

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders and workers will hold state-wide protest on February 8 against the BJP-led Union government’s Budget 2025-26, the party announced on Monday. The party’s student wing also announced a protest in Delhi on February 6 against the budget.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders and workers will hold state-wide protest on February 8 against the BJP-led Union government's Budget 2025-26 (PTI)
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders and workers will hold state-wide protest on February 8 against the BJP-led Union government’s Budget 2025-26 (PTI)

Public meetings will be conducted in all districts of Tamil Nadu condemning the manner in which the state was ignored in the Union Budget, the DMK said.

“…the name of the state, Tamil Nadu, wasn’t mentioned even once in the speech,” the DMK said in a statement. “The DMK will organise public meetings on Saturday evening to protest against the injustice meted out to Tamil Nadu.”

The Budget presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was “partial” towards Tamil Nadu and didn’t allot funds for Samagra Shiksha (SS) Abhiyan and even for disaster management despite repeated demands from chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin, the party added.

This comes two days after Stalin complained that Tamil Nadu has been “completely ignored” yet again in the Union Budget with none of the state’s demands being met.

Stalin said that he was not able to understand why the Union government ignored Tamil Nadu despite the “splendid work” done by the state and which has been mentioned in reports released by NITI Ayog. Institutes in Tamil Nadu top the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Stalin added.

He also questioned why the Union government did not allocate funds for infrastructure projects including building metro networks in districts of Madurai, and Coimbatore while showering BJP ruled states and those that were election bound with several schemes and projects.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
