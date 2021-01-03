e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / DMK will waive education loans if voted to power: MK Stalin

DMK will waive education loans if voted to power: MK Stalin

The DMK president and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly M K Stalin made this statement on Sunday while addressing a gathering at V Mettupalayam village in Erode west constituency where a people’s grama sabha meeting was held.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 17:50 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Erode (Tamil Nadu)
The DMK leader further said unemployment problem has been increasing in the state and the standard of education declining.
The DMK leader further said unemployment problem has been increasing in the state and the standard of education declining.(PTI)
         

The DMK would waive education loans taken by students for higher studies if the party comes to power after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which are to be held in April-May.

The DMK president and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly M K Stalin made this statement on Sunday while addressing a gathering at V Mettupalayam village in Erode west constituency where a people’s grama sabha meeting was held.

He alleged that the present AIADMK government is corrupt and that all the Ministers found guilty of it would be taken to task.

The DMK leader further said unemployment problem has been increasing in the state and the standard of education declining.

Also, he alleged that were misappropriation in granting of 100-day work for the rural people, which would be set right once the DMK forms the government in the state. He said he would ask the Central government to make it a 150-day work and daily wages may be given.

Earlier, he garlanded a portrait of freedom fighter Veera Pandiya Kattabomman on his 262nd birth anniversary at a party office.

tags
top news
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
‘Unfortunate’: PM Modi condoles Muradnagar roof collapse incident in UP
‘Unfortunate’: PM Modi condoles Muradnagar roof collapse incident in UP
Covishield and Covaxin: What’s next after Drug Controller’s approval?
Covishield and Covaxin: What’s next after Drug Controller’s approval?
More they oppose, more they are exposed: Nadda on Cong’s vaccine ‘doubts’
More they oppose, more they are exposed: Nadda on Cong’s vaccine ‘doubts’
Farmers’ stir: Seventh round of talks on Monday
Farmers’ stir: Seventh round of talks on Monday
What may happen on Jan 6 as Trump’s allies prepare to overturn US election
What may happen on Jan 6 as Trump’s allies prepare to overturn US election
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
‘The Covid-19 vaccines are 110% safe…’: DCGI V.G. Somani
‘The Covid-19 vaccines are 110% safe…’: DCGI V.G. Somani
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In