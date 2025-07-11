‘DNA of Mumbai is Hindu’: BJP leader Nitesh Rane’s controversial remark amid language row in Maharashtra

BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Friday said that he have become an MLA with the support of Hindu voters amid ongoing tensions over the Marathi language issue in Mumbai. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane(ANI)

Addressing a public gathering, Rane said, “The ones wearing round caps and beards did not vote for me. I have become an MLA with the votes of Hindus.”

He further added, “If I do not support Hindus, will I support those who speak Urdu? They are green snakes… The DNA of Mumbai is Hindu.”

Rane, who is the son of Union minister Narayan Rane, was responding to recent debates surrounding the usage of the Marathi language and allegations that Hindus were being singled out for not using Marathi in public spaces.

Nitesh Rane had earlier crticised Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's joint rally in Mumbai, dubbing it as a joint rally of "jihadi and anti-Hindu gathering" aimed at dividing society and weakening the state.

The estranged brothers from MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) shared stage after 20 years, in a rally targeting the alleged Hindi language imposition in the state.