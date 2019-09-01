DNA reports confirm severed head is of raped 3-year-old girl in Jharkhand

india

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 02:28 IST

Forensic test report has confirmed that the severed head found recently was of a three-year-old girl who was raped after being abducted from Tatanagar Station here on July 25, officials said on Saturday.

“We have submitted the DNA report, which confirms that the severed head was that of the girl whose beheaded body was recovered by us on July 30 night, in a sealed envelope in the court today. DNA profiling reports of all the three accused and the victim’s mother too have been submitted in the court today,” Ehtesham Waquarib, Tatanagar Rail superintendent of police (SP), said.

The SP said they were confident of submitting the chargesheet in the case by September 20. “We will do everything to ensure the accused get exemplary punishment. We regret the fact that we could not hand over the girl alive to her mother,” said the SP.

Post-mortem report of the girl’s beheaded body has already confirmed she was raped by more than a person before being beheaded.

The severed head of the girl was recovered 13 days after she was abducted. Her headless body was recovered by the rail police on July 30 night.

Main accused Rinku Sahu had dumped her beheaded body in the bushes in ISWP parking yard near Ramadhin Bagan area under Telco police station (PS) on July 26 morning.

Sahu (37), a father of two sons and a daughter, had allegedly abducted the girl from Tatanagar Station while she was asleep with her 26-year-old mother and her paramour.

Sahu earlier faced two more cases of child-lifting and served a two-year jail term for abducting a 7-year-old boy with the intention to kill in 2015.

He was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage on July 29 night. His accomplice Kailash was held on July 30 morning. Both confessed to raping the girl before Sahu beheaded her when she started crying. Sahu, Kailash and victim’s mother’s alleged lover Md Sheikh are currently in jail.

