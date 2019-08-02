Jamshedpur minor rape-murder: Police pin hope on DNA tests to confirm girl’s identity

ranchi

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:26 IST

The DNA test results would “conclusively confirm” whether the headless body found near Telco police station area on Tuesday night was of the three-year-old girl who had been picked from Tatanagar railway station on July 25, police said.

The three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and beheaded by 37-year-old Riknu Sahu. Police described Sahu as a psychopath.

“We will get DNA test conducted of the samples we took from the victim’s body to match it with her mother and her divorced husband’s DNA samples. We handed over the headless body to the family after the victim’s maternal uncles identified her last evening. She was buried at the Sakchi burial ground late last night,” said Noor Mustafa Ansari, Tatanagar rail deputy superintendent of police (DSP) on Thursday.

DSP said efforts to get the victim’s body identified by her 26-year-old mother proved futile as she kept fainting on seeing the badly damaged body. “Her maternal uncles told us that they had nurtured the girl almost since her birth after their sister was divorced , so they could easily identify her body” added Ansari.

The victim’s father too had come to Jamshedpur on Wednesday but could not attend his daughter’s burial as he reached late. The DSP also said that they have not been able to recover the severed head despite extensive search.

“We have not yet recovered the severed head as sniffer dogs are not able to trace it due to continuous rains. The weapon used by main accused Sahu and the jute bag in which he carried the body before dumping in the bushes too could not be traced. We will take the remand of both the accused persons soon and try to trace crucial exhibits,” said Ansari.

Meanwhile, post mortem report of the victim revealed many injuries on her private parts. Her mother had fainted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital (MGMCH) post mortem house here after seeing the recovered body of the girl. “It was a curse for me to come to Jamshedpur with Md Sheikh alias Monu Mandal. Had I not come here I would not have lost my daughter. It’s me who is responsible for her death,” she was heard saying.

The 26-year-old woman had eloped from her parental home from Purulia district of West Bengal with her paramour to marry him and settle in some other city. Her paramour, Md Sheikh, had asked her not to bring the baby with her, but she did not pay heed to it. Sheikh had a heated argument when he saw the woman with her daughter. However, the baby had gone missing from Tatanagar railway station while she was sleeping with her mother.

Police arrested Sahu, son of policewoman, with the help of CCTV footage along with co-accused Kailash Kumar under section 6 of the Pocso Act.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 13:26 IST