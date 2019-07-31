Man who kidnapped, beheaded 3-yr-old girl is a repeat offender, cop’s son

ranchi

In an incident that sent shock waves through Jamshedpur, the headless body of the girl who went missing from Tatanagar railway station last week was found Tuesday night at the instance of the accused who was arrested after being identified in the CCTV footage.

The torso of the girl was sent for post-mortem but the police suspect that the child was also raped as she had injuries on her private parts. The head is yet to be recovered.

What is even more shocking is that the accused, Rinku, now in police custody, is a repeat offender and had been arrested and convicted earlier for kidnapping and killing children in Telco and Sakchi areas. He is a son of a havildar posted in Giridih district police.

“Rinku was earlier convicted and sentenced to two-year jail term for abducting with the intention to kill a seven-year-old child from Jemco-Azadbasti locality on April 9, 2015. He was sentenced to a two-year jail term in March 2018. He came out of jail few weeks ago,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Noor Mustafa Ansari.

The three-year-old was sleeping with her mother at the railway station on Thursday when she was picked up by Rinku who can be seen on CCTV footage coolly walking away with the sleeping girl in his arms. The police scanned the footage, zeroed in on him and arrested him and his associate Kailash on Monday.

On Tuesday night the body was recovered from a bush near Dhobi Ghat in Ramadhin Bagan under Telco police station (PS), Tatanagar rail police said.

Giving details of the case, Ansari said: “We recovered the headless body of the girl from the bushes in Ramadhin Bagan Tuesday night after Rinku revealed that he had dumped her body and told us the location. We took him along with us and found the headless body though he has been insisting that he didn’t behead the victim but admitted to killing her. She had injury marks on her private parts, indicating rape but we are awaiting post mortem report.”

Rinku had initially told the police that he had handed over the girl to a child trafficking gang.

The police are also probing the possible role of Md Sheikh alias Monu Mandal, who brought the deceased’s mother to Tatanagar from Purulia

