DNPA Conclave 2024: HT Media CEO Puneet Jain on AI, Big Tech and digital changes

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 01:31 PM IST

DNPA Conclave 2024: Product has been brought to the core as we play this catch-up game, HT Media's CEO Puneet Jain said.

There has been a lot of learning in the entire transition seen from internet age to AI age as far as the overall landscape of digital media is concerned, HT Media's CEO Puneet Jain said at the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024.

“Digital media consumption has increased manifold and Big Tech plays a major role in the process. We have been responsibly generating credible content and are just players by chance as we happen to be participants in it,” he said.

Talking about the role of Big Tech, Puneet Jain said, “There have been a lot of imbalances which all of us are trying to solve as Google has taken key steps to solve the issues. But while we are focussed on content generation, the role of product and tech cannot be de-emphasised.”

Product has been brought to the core as we play this catch-up game, he said.

On AI's role in digital media, he said, “The focus should be on how to learn and make strategic collaboration with Big Tech media."

“We are wiser by the past and have to focus on how can credible content be central to the design of AI-led media world we are entering,” he said on the future of digital media in a time of AI-led transformation.

Read more: DNPA Conclave 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on India's ‘spectacular’ digital transformation

Minister of state for electronics and technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at the conclave that India has become a partner in future technology which Prime Minister Narendra Modi “intends to protect, nurture and continue to catalyse".

“Indian tech and innovation system is a rocket which is in orbit and it is now an unstoppable force in the world,” the minister said.

DNPA is a top industry body of the digital arms of India's top 18 new publishers from the print and electronic media. It includes Hindustan Times, Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, The Indian Express, Malayalam Manorama, Eenadu Television, India Today, Amar Ujala, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, Times of India, NDTV, Express Network, Mathrubhumi, The Hindu, India TV, and Network 18.

