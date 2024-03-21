‘Do I regret coming to India? No!’: Spanish tourist on her ordeal in Jharkhand

The Spanish tourist who was allegedly gang-raped and robbed in Jharkhand’s Dumka on March 2, has said she does not regret coming to India, adding that this could have happened in some other part of the world too. The alleged sexual assault took place on May 2 (Instagram)

Now back in Spain, the woman and her partner spoke to South China Morning Post (SCMP) about their bike trip that took them to 67 countries, including India, and their experience in the country.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“I think everyone in the world expects me to say ‘Don’t go to India,’ but life is far more complicated than that. What happened to me could have happened anywhere else. Not so long ago, a couple travelling in Belize, in Central America, the same thing happened to them,” the woman, 28, told SCMP.

“Yes, I left the house and yes, I took risks, but I do not regret it. I do not regret going to India or anything about our journey. May be, we could have gone just another way or stayed in a hotel. But using the same logic, something worse could have happened and I would not be alive. Accidents can happen anywhere, even within the safety of your house,” she noted.

Also Read | Spanish woman gangrape: NCW chief slams US writer for calling India unsafe

The woman asserted further that the couple’s time in Spain is just a break and they will be back on the road soon. “We do not know when, but we are sure that we will continue. We have already started planning,” she said.

On being asked if she has some advice for travellers, especially women, her reply was: “My advice to them is to get out of the house, travel, and do so without fear. If you are camping, it must be in a place not too far from a road, so that you have a signal for your phone, and easily call for help.”

Her partner, meanwhile, told SCMP that the couple do not know if they will be called to testify in court.

“We will testify it we have to, but perhaps it can be done on a video call,” he opined.