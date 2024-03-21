 ‘Do I regret coming to India? No!’: Spanish tourist on her ordeal in Jharkhand | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Do I regret coming to India? No!’: Spanish tourist on her ordeal in Jharkhand

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 21, 2024 06:35 AM IST

On March 2, the woman, who was on a bike tour to India with her partner, was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka.

The Spanish tourist who was allegedly gang-raped and robbed in Jharkhand’s Dumka on March 2, has said she does not regret coming to India, adding that this could have happened in some other part of the world too.

The alleged sexual assault took place on May 2 (Instagram)
The alleged sexual assault took place on May 2 (Instagram)

Now back in Spain, the woman and her partner spoke to South China Morning Post (SCMP) about their bike trip that took them to 67 countries, including India, and their experience in the country.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | Spanish woman gangrape: Jharkhand CID, special branch, forensic team begin probe

“I think everyone in the world expects me to say ‘Don’t go to India,’ but life is far more complicated than that. What happened to me could have happened anywhere else. Not so long ago, a couple travelling in Belize, in Central America, the same thing happened to them,” the woman, 28, told SCMP.

“Yes, I left the house and yes, I took risks, but I do not regret it. I do not regret going to India or anything about our journey. May be, we could have gone just another way or stayed in a hotel. But using the same logic, something worse could have happened and I would not be alive. Accidents can happen anywhere, even within the safety of your house,” she noted.

Also Read | Spanish woman gangrape: NCW chief slams US writer for calling India unsafe

The woman asserted further that the couple’s time in Spain is just a break and they will be back on the road soon. “We do not know when, but we are sure that we will continue. We have already started planning,” she said.

On being asked if she has some advice for travellers, especially women, her reply was: “My advice to them is to get out of the house, travel, and do so without fear. If you are camping, it must be in a place not too far from a road, so that you have a signal for your phone, and easily call for help.”

Also Read | ‘Thank God we are alive’: Spanish tourist who was gangraped in Jharkhand

Her partner, meanwhile, told SCMP that the couple do not know if they will be called to testify in court.

“We will testify it we have to, but perhaps it can be done on a video call,” he opined.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Do I regret coming to India? No!’: Spanish tourist on her ordeal in Jharkhand
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On