Do not to travel during Ram Mandir inauguration: AIUDF chief tells Muslims

Ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, the chief of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Badaruddin Ajmal, has asked the people of the Muslim community in Assam to avoid travelling by trains during this month to avoid “any untoward incident”. All India United Democratic Front chief Badaruddin Ajma was addressing a gathering in Assam’s Barpeta on Friday (Twitter/ANI Photo)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24th January. More than 60,00 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.

Addressing a political campaign at Assam’s Barpeta district on Friday, Ajmal asked the Muslims to stay at home from January 20 to 25.

“They (Bharatiya Janata Party) have booked special trains, flights and buses to bring people to Ram Mandir, they have big plans. I urge our Muslim brothers not to travel from January 20 to 24-25,” the Dhubri MP said,” Ajmal said.

The AIUDF is planning to contest three out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam in the upcoming general elections and the party members have started conducting meetings across these constituencies.

He said that the BJP is the enemy of Islamic religious beliefs and laws, they are against triple talaq. “They are enemy of our lives, our pride, mosques and modesty of Muslim women. Our laws are based on Quran but they are interfering in that too,” he said.

Ajmal represents the minority-dominated Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency in Assam. His party contested the 2021 Assam Assembly elections with the Congress party but later they parted ways.

The president of Assam Congress, Bhupen Bora, last year said that his party will never join hands with AIUDF till he is there as president.