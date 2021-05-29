Doctor couple shot dead in Rajasthan

Bharatpur/Jaipur: A doctor couple travelling in their car in Bharatpur’s’Neemda Gate area were shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants on Friday afternoon, said police The accused are on the run, they added.

Bharatpur circle officer (city) Satish Verma said the police are trying to identify the accused based on the CCTV footage, captured by a traffic camera in the area. “They [the doctor couple] were going to some place from their hospital when the incident took place. We will arrest the accused very soon,” he said.

In a 38-second video shared on social media, Dr Sudeep can be seen slowing down his vehicle near an intersection when the two men blocked their vehicle. As soon as the doctor rolled down his window, one of the accused pulled out his weapon and started firing.

Police said the first shot appeared to hit Dr Sudeep in the head. Later they shot his wife as well. Both died on the spot.The accused, then, left on the motorcycle, the police added.

The couple was arrested in 2019 and was out on bail in a case relating to the murder of a 25-year-old woman Deepa Devi and her six-year-old son. Police had said Deepa had an affair with Dr Sudeep. Initially, Dr Seema was arrested for the double murder but later the police arrested Dr Sudeep too for conspiracy.