Doctor in Gangubai trailer not from northeast: Bhansali's lawyer to court
Doctor in Gangubai trailer not from northeast: Bhansali's lawyer to court

A petition has been filed against Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai over the usage of the word ‘China’ is one of the dialogues of Gangubai when she visits a dentist. The dialogue is not to hurt northeastern people as the doctor portrayed is not a northeastern, but a Chines, Bhansali's lawyer said. 
Screenshot of the scene of the trailer against which a petition has been filed in the Bombay high court.&nbsp;
Published on Feb 23, 2022 01:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The Bombay high court on Wednesday heard three petitions against Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai, which is all set to be released this Friday. As reported by Livelaw, one of the petitions has been filed against the use of the word 'China' in the trailer where Gangubai visits a dentist and says, 'Aap pura China mooh me ghusaoge kya! (Will you put entire China inside my mouth!". Advocate Ashok Saragi said he is concerned about the northeastern states as only because of physical appearance north eastern people are linked with China. "I am not asking for something big, not doing this for publicity. Why do you want to hurt the feelings of our own people (Northeastern)?" he said, adding that he is not against the release of the film.

Bhansali Production's lawyer advocate Ravi Kadam said the petition should be dismissed on grounds of ignorance. "This area has had traditional Chinese doctors. This has nothing to do with northeastern residents. If I am showing a Chinese doctor dealing with a dental issue, what is the problem?" he said.

Before the high court, he submitted that the dentist's board in the movie clearly shows that he is a Chinese doctor. "There is a Chinese Cemetery in Kamathipura. This is ignorance, the petition should be dismissed on ignorance. "In fact, one of the two oldest Chinese restaurants in Mumbai was in Kamathipura. It is a historical fact. The film is based in the 1950s. The movie is based on one of the chapters in the book," the advocate argued.

The book he referred to is Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
