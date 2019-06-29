Doctor thrashed in UP’s Kasganj, patient’s family allege he was drunk

A doctor at a Community Health Centre here was beaten up by family members of a patient who alleged that the doctor was drunk while attending their relative on Friday.

Madan was injured in a road accident when he was brought to the hospital here.

However, the doctor who was in a drunken state allegedly fell on the patient while attending him.

Speaking to ANI, the brother of the patient said, “We brought Madan here and a doctor demanded Rs 10,000 for admitting him. We somehow gave him Rs 5,000. He then demanded the rest of the money and warned us that if we fail to give him the money he will not refer my brother to another hospital. When we requested him to refer my brother, he hit me after which a fight broke out. The doctor was in a drunken state, he even fell on my brother.”

Other family members too asserted the same thing.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 18:25 IST