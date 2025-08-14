Doctor ‘throws’ rice on courtroom floor in Delhi, lawyers suspect ‘black magic’

A Delhi Court reportedly imposed a fine on a doctor who is facing trial in a 2011 murder case, for interrupting court proceedings by throwing rice in front of the courtroom's dais, with lawyers present in the premises suspecting "black magic". Tis Hazari court's Additional Sessions Judge sentenced the accused doctor to imprisonment till the court rises next and slapped a fine of ₹ 2,000 on him.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Tis Hazari court's Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shefali Barnala Tandon sentenced Dr Chander Vibhas, a medical surgeon, till the court rises next. She also slapped a fine of ₹2,000 on him, which the doctor deposited on the same day, news agency ANI reported.

Vibhas's case, which pertains to a murder case registered at Hari Nagar, was listed to be heard on August 11.

The court staff and counsel present in the premises had informed the court before the hearing that Vibhas had thrown some rice grains on the floor under the dais.

The proceedings were halted as advocates did not wish to go ahead without getting the premises cleaned.

"This is very shocking and surprising to the Court that the present accused Dr Chander Vibhas, who is stated to be a surgeon by profession and belonging to the educated and elite class, has acted in such an unreasonable manner and created an interruption in the court proceedings," the court said.

In its order, the court added, "Accordingly, this court is constrained to take cognisance of the offence under Section 267 BNS, 2023 against accused Dr Chander Vibhas since proceedings of the Court were halted for about 15-20 minutes and it is triable by this very Court where the said offence has been committed."

The lawyers also reportedly hesitated to come forward as they suspected it to be an act of black magic by Vibhas.

Later, the accused apologised to the court. ASJ Tandon, in the order dated August 11, said, "After considering all the facts and circumstances, including the apology tendered by the accused and his feeling of remorse, he is sentenced to undergo imprisonment till the rising of the Court and a fine of ₹2,000 to be deposited with the State."

The accused revealed during an enquiry that he was holding some rice in his hands, which just fell down in court. However, he failed to give a satisfactory explanation as to why he was carrying rice in his hands while entering the court and during the proceedings.

Ten minutes after the incident, when advocates expressed hesitation and conveyed their suspicion, a cleaner came in and cleaned the floor, the court order stated.