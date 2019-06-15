Doctors Strike Live Updates: AIIMS junior doctors issue ultimatum to West Bengal government

Defying warnings of punitive action by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the stir by junior doctors in West Bengal continued for the fourth consecutive day on Friday with hundreds of doctors in state-run hospitals writing to the authorities saying they would “like to resign” from their services.

Between Thursday and Friday afternoon, as many as 642 doctors - professors, associate professors, assistant professors and medical officers - have written to the authorities.

Follow live updates here:

9:12 am IST Mamata Banerjee yesterday invited agitating doctors for meeting Mamata Banerjee yesterday invited agitating doctors for meeting at state secretariat to resolve impasse, medicos refusd, reports news agency PTI.





9:01 am IST At least 100 doctors in government hospitals in Bengal want to resign As many as 100 doctors in state-run hospitals across West Bengal have written to the authorities expressing their desire to resign from the services. Between Thursday and Friday afternoon as many as 92 doctors -- professors, associate professors, assistant professors and medical officers -- wrote to the authorities expressing their desire to step down.



