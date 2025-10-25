Doctor’s suicide in Satara: Family has questions on autopsy duty, her ignored requests

Relatives of a 29-year-old woman government doctor, who died by suicide after allegedly facing rape and harassment in Maharashtra’s Satara district, have demanded capital punishment for the two men named in her suicide note, one of them a police officer. Police near the premises. (Representational/HT Photo)

The young physician, posted at a sub-district hospital in Phaltan town, was found hanging in a hotel room on Thursday.

According to police, she had written a note on her palm, accusing a police sub-inspector (PSI) of raping her and a software engineer of mentally harassing her.

The deceased, originally from Wadvani taluka in Beed district, was serving in Phaltan at the time of her death.

Also Read | 'Had she told…': Cops on Satara doctor suicide as palm note names PSI, 4-page letter cites ‘pressure’ by MP

Here's what the family says A relative told a news channel that the doctor had repeatedly complained about harassment, but “her grievances were not addressed.”

Another family member, who is also a doctor, said, “Police told us about the incident (suicide) and we went to the hospital (where the body was brought). Being a doctor, I told them I will remain present for the autopsy. That time I saw the suicide note on her palm and conveyed this to police. I suggested that forensic experts should do the autopsy.”

A third relative alleged that the doctor had been under pressure to alter medical reports at the hospital.

“Political people in Phaltan often asked her to change medical reports as she used to be regularly on autopsy duty. She had complained multiple times against the PSI (named in the note), but her complaints were not looked into,” the relative said. “A medical officer tortured the lady doctor. He used to assign her autopsy duty repeatedly,” the kin added.

“Just apprehending the accused is not enough. They should be hanged to ensure justice to the doctor and her family,” one relative demanded. “If justice is not done, how will other professional women do their duty without fear or pressure? What example are we setting? How will women pursue education under such circumstances?”

Police said that software engineer Prashant Bankar, named by the victim for mental harassment, was arrested from Pune on Saturday.

Also Read | Raped 4 times by ‘relative’: Shocking details in Maharashtra doctor suicide case

Dy CM Eknath Shinde on Satara case Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde promised “stringent action” against those found responsible for the suicide of a woman government doctor in Satara district as the BJP-led Mahayuti government faces shar attack from the Opposition over the case.

“It is a very unfortunate incident,” Shinde told reporters in Delhi. He said he had spoken to the local superintendent of police (SP). "I have asked the SP to take stringent action in this case," he said, as per news agency ANI.

Need for women's security: Shiv Sena (UBT) Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the home portfolio, over the incident and the alleged involvement of a police officer.

“There is a need for women’s security more than that of ‘Ladki Bahin’ (a financial scheme for women from low income families). If people who flourished under the wings of Fadnavis are harassing women in such a manner, then Fadnavis has failed as the Home Minister and should resign,” Danve wrote on X.

The former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council also shared an RTI application and a handwritten complaint by the doctor on social media, questioning what action the Chief Minister planned to take in both cases.

Danve further asked about “the identity of two PAs who, he claimed, connected the lady doctor to an MP over phone,” and demanded to know, “What action did the dean or superintendent (of the hospital) take on the lady doctor’s complaint?”

In another post, he urged National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar to intervene in the matter.