‘Does Rahul Gandhi stand with Accused No.1 Siddaramaiah?’: BJP on FIR against Karnataka CM in MUDA ‘scam’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hit out at Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, questioning the Congress leader if he stood with Karnataka chief minister Siddaramiah, who has been named in an FIR in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi,(PTI file)

“It is a rare case of a sitting chief minister being made an accused in a corruption case and has unmasked the corrupt face of the Congress,” PTI quoted BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi as saying.



The BJP has been relentlessly attacking Siddaramaiah, who the Lokayukta Police on Friday booked in connection with the alleged MUDA scam.





“In the case of Karnataka Congress CM Siddaramaiah's Muda scam, the way his family made huge wealth by misusing land and government authority in the Mysore Urban Development Authority, the court has given this decision in which CM Siddaramaiah has been made accused number one,” ANI quoted Trivedi.

The BJP leader took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking if he stood with the chief minister accused of corrupt practices.

It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city.

Siddaramaiah refuses to resign, questions PM Modi on Hindenburg

Siddaramaiah has refused to resign, accusing the BJP of “vendetta politics”. On Saturday, the chief minister questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Hindenburg report controversy and Manipur violence.



“There are many corrupt people in his party (BJP). Let him correct it first. Why doesn't Narendra Modi speak about Hindenburg (report)? on Manipur? Why hasn't he visited Manipur? Rahul Gandhi (Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha) has raised these issues. Why doesn't he speak on that?” PTI quoted Siddaramaiah as saying.



Union minister Pralhad Joshi hit out at Siddaramaiah, saying,"He (CM Siddaramaiah) has to resign; there is no other option. They are trying to corner and frighten the governor, which is unacceptable. The High Court has clearly given its verdict and it also said that the person could not have any power or be in a seat... He should immediately resign. Whatever he has said in 2011, he should follow that."



(With PTI, ANI inputs)