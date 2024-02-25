Dog bite cases increased by more than 20 times in Bihar: Economic Survey report

According to the recently released Bihar Economic Survey (2023-24), dog bite cases in the state have increased by more than 20 times compared with the previous year. As per the report, a total of 2,07,181 people suffered dog bites in the year 2022-23 whereas the total number was just 9,809 in the year 2021-22. According to the recently released Bihar Economic Survey (2023-24), dog bite cases in the state have increased by more than 20 times compared with previous year. (File photo)

The survey has identified dog bite as the most prevalent disease in the state. Data analysis has revealed that on an average 600 people become victims of dog bites in Bihar every day. However, the report does not mention the number of rabies cases usually caused by a bite from an infected animal, including dogs.

As per the report the state capital, Patna, reported a total 22,599 incidents of dog bites, thehighest in Bihar in the year 2022-23.

Patna Municipal Commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar told PTI that they will take measures to check the menace.

"We are aware of the fact and will soon intensify our drive to check such this menace as per the existing norms. The PMC is also going to engage non-government organisations for the purpose," said Parashar.

Patna was followed by Nalanda (17,074), Gopalganj (15,253), Vaishali (13,110), West Champaran (11,291), East Champaran (9,975), Madhubani (8,401), Araria (6,710). Nawada district reported 6,234 cases of dog bites followed by Sitamarhi (6,198), Jamui (5,851), Jehanabad (5,683), Bhojpur (5,323), Madhepura (5,169), Darbhanga (5,023).

The districts which witnessed less than 2,000 reported dog bite incidents in 2022-23 include Kaimur (33), Aurangabad (435), Buxar (686), Muzaffarpur (1,258) and Khagaria (1,916).

Meanwhile, Patna-based medical practitioner, Dr Manoj Kumar has criticised the survey report asking how dog bite incidents can be termed as a disease.

"The survey report should have mentioned the number of rabies cases usually transmitted by a bite from an infected animal, including dog. How can dog bite incidents be termed as a disease? Rabies is a disease …it's a dangerous virus that causes brain inflammation. Animals can spread rabies to humans through bites and scratches," Dr Manoj told PTI.

Rabies risk from dog bites

According to the World Health Organisation report, "Dogs are the main source of human rabies deaths, contributing up to 99 per cent of all rabies transmissions to humans. The incubation period for rabies is typically 2–3 months but may vary from one week to one year, depending on factors such as the location of virus entry and the viral load".

In an interaction with news agency PTI, Managing Director for Humane Society International/India Alokparna Sengupta has urged authorities in Bihar to control human-animal conflict to curb incidents of dog bites.

"Authorities concerned in Bihar must work on controlling human-animal conflict to curb incidents of dog bites. Besides, the government must work towards effectively implementing the Animal Birth Control Programme in the state which will certainly help in curbing dog bite incidents. The Prevention of Cruelty (Animal Birth Control) Rules 2023 rules have already been notified by the central government to address these challenges," said Sengupta.

The new rules give a humane approach that balances out the welfare of dogs while taking into consideration the concerns of humans, she added.

Meanwhile, as per the report, the second most prevalent disease in Bihar is malaria. The state witnessed 45,532 cases of malaria in 2022-23, the report said.