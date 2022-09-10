Dog owner detained in UP for questioning after pet bites neighbour's private parts

A dog owner in Uttar Pradesh was detained for questioning on Saturday after his pet bit the private parts of his neighbour on September 3. Police said a case has been registered against the dog owner, Shankar Pandey.

“A case has been registered against the dog owner Shankar Pandey, and he has been detained for questioning. The case has been registered under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (negligent conduct with respect to animals),” SHO of Krishna Nagar Police Station Alok Kumar Rai told news agency PTI.

The complainant Sankalp Nigam, who was bitten by the dog, had filed a complaint and a case was registered on September 8.

In his complaint, Nigam said that on September 3 he was coming from a ‘jaagran’ around 10:30pm. He added that as he reached near the dog owner's house, his dog “bit his private parts”. Nigam said that although he urged the owner to help and assist him, Pandey “did nothing to help him”.

Nigam was admitted at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital for the treatment.

According to police, the complainant and the dog owner are neighbours and the victim had been visiting the dog owner's flat frequently.

Several such incidents have taken place in Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, an eight-year-old boy was allegedly attacked by a pet dog inside the lift of a Ghaziabad high-rise. According to the police, they have booked the woman who owns the dog based on a complaint filed by the boy’s parents.

