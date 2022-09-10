Home / India News / Dog owner detained in UP for questioning after pet bites neighbour's private parts

Dog owner detained in UP for questioning after pet bites neighbour's private parts

india news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 06:57 PM IST

The complainant Sankalp Nigam, who was bitten by the dog, had filed a complaint and a case was registered on September 8.

UP dog owner detained for questioning after pet bites neighbour's private parts (HT File Photo)
UP dog owner detained for questioning after pet bites neighbour's private parts (HT File Photo)
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Sohini Goswami

A dog owner in Uttar Pradesh was detained for questioning on Saturday after his pet bit the private parts of his neighbour on September 3. Police said a case has been registered against the dog owner, Shankar Pandey.

“A case has been registered against the dog owner Shankar Pandey, and he has been detained for questioning. The case has been registered under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (negligent conduct with respect to animals),” SHO of Krishna Nagar Police Station Alok Kumar Rai told news agency PTI.

The complainant Sankalp Nigam, who was bitten by the dog, had filed a complaint and a case was registered on September 8.

Also read: Man’s friend or foe? Dog bites in PMC cross 17K this year

In his complaint, Nigam said that on September 3 he was coming from a ‘jaagran’ around 10:30pm. He added that as he reached near the dog owner's house, his dog “bit his private parts”. Nigam said that although he urged the owner to help and assist him, Pandey “did nothing to help him”.

Nigam was admitted at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital for the treatment.

Also read: Girl dies of rabies in Kerala despite 3 jabs

According to police, the complainant and the dog owner are neighbours and the victim had been visiting the dog owner's flat frequently.

Several such incidents have taken place in Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, an eight-year-old boy was allegedly attacked by a pet dog inside the lift of a Ghaziabad high-rise. According to the police, they have booked the woman who owns the dog based on a complaint filed by the boy’s parents.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. uttar pradesh
dog. uttar pradesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out