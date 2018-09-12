Don’t accept any proposal from Parrikar govt to dissolve Goa Assembly, Congress tells governor

Apprehending dissolution of the Goa Assembly in view of chief minister Manohar Parrikar’s ill health, the state Congress has cautioned governor Mridula Sinha against accepting such a ‘concocted’ cabinet resolution if passed and asked her to invite the party to form the government.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has, however, denied that there is a move or proposal to dissolve the assembly at this stage.

In the letter to the governor, state Congress president Girish Chodankar has said that the “chief minister of Goa may opt for dissolution of the assembly on the basis of a concocted Cabinet decision.”

“The government led by Manohar Parrikar is in minority and is struggling with its allies and intra-party politics. Further the administration is on its knees… on account of the lacuna created by the lack of administration and lack of political head,” he said.

The Congress said if there is any such proposal from the Parrikar regime, then it should be invited to form the government.

“Congress still being the single largest party vehemently opposes any move to dissolve the assembly before completion of the term. If Parrikar is unable to run the government, we, being the single largest party and only opposition party, should get the opportunity to form the government,” the letter reads.

Chodankar recalled that Parrikar dissolved the Goa legislative assembly back in 2002 on the basis of an allegedly similar “concocted” cabinet decision.

There is speculation that Parrikar may recommend dissolution of the assembly and recommend holding assembly elections along with the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

State BJP president Vijay Tendullkar, however, denied such a proposal.

“This (dissolution of the assembly) has not been discussed. There is no such proposal at this stage,” he said. The BJP’s coalition partners have also said they would not like to change the status quo.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 19:54 IST