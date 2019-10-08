Don’t ever dare to betray Shiv Sainiks: Uddhav Thackeray at Dussehra rally

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 21:40 IST

A day after conceding that he had compromise while forging an alliance with the BJP for the Maharashtra assembly elections to retain power, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in an apparent reference to his party’s senior partner warned it not to ditch the Sena.

“Don’t ever dare to betray Shiv Sainiks,” Thackeray said at the Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

Almost in the same breath, he hailed the BJP-Sena alliance as a genuine one.

“The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is genuine unlike SP-BSP tie-up in Uttar Pradesh which was solely based on lust for power which is why people rejected them.”

The BJP and the Sena had held prolonged discussions to arrive at a seat sharing formula for the assembly elections and the regional party ended up settling for lesser number of seats than its original demand. But Thackeray said there was no question of not supporting the BJP.

“If not BJP, then should we have supported Congress which opposed nullification of Article 370 on Jammu and Kashmir and sedition laws?” he asked.

He also took a swipe the Congress after former Union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde’s comment that the Congress and the NCP need to come together.

“First decide who is your leader. Sharad Pawar or Sonia Gandhi?” Thackeray said.

The Sena chief also said he would fight for rights of “Muslims who love India” and that the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and enactment of Uniform Civil Code should be next on agenda of the central government.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 21:40 IST