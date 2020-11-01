e-paper
bihar election 2020
Home / India News / ‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ PM Modi in West Champaran

‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ PM Modi in West Champaran

india Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 16:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets party workers during an election rally for the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls, in Bihar on November 1.(PTI)
         

Addressing the fourth rally in West Champaran on Sunday — the last day of campaigning ahead of the second phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 to be held on November 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Opposition of spreading lies and misinformation. “Everywhere they go, they spread those lies with innocent face,” the PM said, taking an apparent dig at Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

“Champaran will have to play a significant role in shaping self-reliant Bihar. It has glorious history of Bapu and Jayaprakash Narayan. The Vajpayee government in which Nitish Kumar was also a part worked towards the development of the Tharu tribe,” the Prime Minister said.

Talking about Ram Temple construction, PM Modi said, “ Now that the construction is beginning, don’t forget those who questioned the existed of Ram. They don’t have information. They don’t have any logic. They just want to oppose everything for politics. They are spreading fear and misinformation. They said NDA will do away with SC/ST reservation. But it is the NDA government which extended the reservation for 10 years.”

“There was a time when people in Bihar were scared of coming out of a car showroom with their new car because they knew they will be looted. People did not repair the front of the house. Bihar people have not forgotten those days,” Narendra Modi said asking voters to be judicious to choose between those days of ‘jungle raj’ and the NDA government.

