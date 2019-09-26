Don’t repeat 1971 or be prepared for what will happen to PoK: Rajnath Singh

india

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 09:25 IST

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said if Pakistan did not end support to terrorism then India would not show restraint. Referring to the Balakot airstrikes, he said that India upheld the sovereignty of the neighbouring country.

Speaking at an event in Dhankya on the outskirts of Jaipur, the Singh said, “When terrorists sent by Pakistan came into India and killed 40-45 of our CRPF personnel, we had to attack terrorist training camps but we did not attack Pakistan. We razed terror camps in Balakot where they were being given training. We did not even attack Pakistan’s army, we did not challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty, we took so much care.”

Warning Islamabad that of consequences if things don’t change, he recalled the 1971 war and the creation of Bangladesh. “Don’t repeat the mistake of 1971 else be prepared for what will happen to PoK,” he said.

“If we accept the existence of Pakistan, it should not be taken for granted that we accept the entity of PoK. We do not accept its existence because Pakistan has forcibly seized it, we do not accept it and so till this date, 24 seats have been left empty in the J&K assembly for PoK,” said Singh.

He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of 103rd birth anniversary of BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay at his memorial in Dhankya.

Singh said by abrogating Article 370 and 35 A, BJP had shown that there is no discrepancy in its words and deeds. “We used to mention it in our manifesto. People said they say this again and again, they are cheating the people. We can lose elections but we will not cheat you. We don’t do politics for power but for nation-building,” Singh said.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 09:18 IST