What Trumps will do on their first India visit: A break down

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 23:10 IST

US president Donald Trump’s visit to India will be a jam-packed, brief and intense two-day affair where he, along with First Lady Melania Trump will canvass three cities in 36 hours for an unparalleled experience, according to the details of the visit given by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The visit, described as “stand-alone”, “significant” and “an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties” between India and US by the MEA, will be covered in three legs, starting from Ahmedabad on the noon of February 24. In the first leg, President Trump’s Air Force One will land in Ahmedabad, after which the Presidential couple will proceed to newly-built Motera stadium to address ‘Namaste Trump’ event, jointly with PM Modi.

Raveesh Kumar, the ministry’s spokesperson said that the grand event, to be held in Motera Stadium - world’s biggest cricket stadium, will be along the lines of ‘Howdy Modi!’ event held in Houston, Texas.

President Trump, ahead of his visit to India, while talking to reporters at White House had said that he was told by PM Modi over a phone call that he can expect millions to greet him on his way to the stadium. The visit, MEA said, reflects that both sides are working to show progress in the bilateral ties.

The ‘Namaste Trump’ event is the first event to be held in the stadium.

“The highlight of the programme in Ahmedabad is to showcase India’s rich and diverse culture and heritage to President Trump in a public manner,” Kumar said.

On the route connecting from the airport where President Trump and the First Lady will reach the stadium, a large number of people are expected to line up on the way, along with artisans who will showcase their skills and arts from different states and union territories of India, the MEA spokesperson said.

A total of 28 stages have been set-up as part of the road show for Trumps’ to represent India. The same route will also feature decorations depicting different events from the life of Mahatma Gandhi, as the city has been very close to him.

Trumps, accompanied by PM Modi will then, jointly address the crowd for ‘Namaste Trump’, estimated to be in lakhs. The event, organised by Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, is supposed to go on till 3:30 in the afternoon, after which the couple will proceed to their second leg of trip in Uttar Pradesh.

President Trump and the First Lady are expected to reach Agra by 4:30 on the evening of February 24. The two will then spend a couple of hours at Taj Mahal, before boarding the Air Force one for Delhi around 6:30 pm.

Preparations in Agra have been in full swing ahead of the Trumps’ visit.

After this, the couple will emplane for Delhi for the visit’s last and final leg.

According to the MEA, the third leg of the visit is the main engagement day. The Presidential couple is expected to check in at the ITC Maurya hotel in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri.

The next morning, when the US President wakes up in New Delhi, will kick-off with a ceremonial reception at 10 am.

The US President will start his second day in India by paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, followed by delegation-level talks with PM Modi in Central Delhi’s Hyderabad House. The morning will also see exchange of MoUs, agreements, press statements spanning over range of issues like defence, security trade and investment, counter-terrorism, national security.

Boosting counter-terror cooperation, deepening engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, augmenting defence and trade ties and India’s concerns over H1B visas are likely to feature in talks between Trump and Modi, Kumar said, reported news agency PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a banquet lunch for President Trump on the second and the last day of the visit.

In the last few hours of his visit to India, US President will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, who will also host a banquet dinner for the Trumps and other dignitaries, after which they will leave for US.