Donald Trump picks Indian American Harmeet K Dhillon as assistant attorney general for civil rights

US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the nomination of Indian-American lawyer Harmeet K Dhillon as assistant attorney general for civil rights at the department of justice. Harmeet Dhillon talks to the press after losing the election for Chair at the winter meeting of the Republican National Committee in Dana Point, California. REUTERS/FILE PHOTO

“I am pleased to nominate Harmeet K. Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice. Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Donald Trump praised Harmeet Dhillon as a prominent election lawyer, recognising her dedication to safeguarding election integrity and defending constitutional and civil rights.

“Harmeet is one of the top Election lawyers in the Country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted. She is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia Law School, and clerked in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Harmeet is a respected member of the Sikh religious community,” said the US President-elect.

“In her new role at the DOJ, Harmeet will be a tireless defender of our Constitutional Rights, and will enforce our Civil Rights and Election Laws FAIRLY and FIRMLY,” Donald Trump added.

Harmeet K. Dhillon is the fourth person of Indian origin to be nominated to the Trump 2.0 cabinet.

The earlier three people in the Trump 2.0 cabinet include Kash Patel, a 44-year-old Trump loyalist with Gujarati roots, along with Tulsi Gabbard and Vivek Ramaswamy, who are known for their strong connections to their Hindu heritage.

Tulsi Gabbard, though not directly connected to India, has a strong bond with Hinduism, especially the Hare Krishna philosophy. Her faith has been a key aspect of her identity, frequently expressing it through chanting bhajans and prayers.