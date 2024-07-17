Who is Harmeet Dhillon? Sikh Republican trolled for offering ‘Ardas’ for Donald Trump

Harmeet Dhillon offered Ardas, a Sikh prayer, in front of thousands, including former US President Donald Trump, at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on this Tuesday. Civil Rights attorney and Republican Party leader Harmeet Dhillon offers 'Ardas' at the Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Rep. National Convention/Youtube)

The former vice-chairperson of the California Republican Party addressed the audience, reflecting on the recent assassination attempt on the former President. She said, “I come from a family of Sikh immigrants and I'm honoured to share with you, my fellow Republicans and guests tonight, a prayer from my faith and tradition practised by over 25 million worldwide.”

“These last 48 hours have been some of the most intense, yet most prayerful of our lives... We recite the Ardas prayer before any new endeavour, giving thanks to God and asking him for his protection and help uphold the values of humility, truth, courage, service and justice for all,” and thanked “Waheguru.”

She described Trump's Chardikala spirit as “the tireless and uplifting spirit that is sustained even in the face of violent adversity, like a founding father centuries.”

Dhillon served as the legal advisor for Trump during the 2020 Presidential election. She is also the co-chair of the political group Women for Trump.

Who is Harmeet Dhillon? Indian-American politician

Harmeet Dhillon was born to Sikh parents in Chandigarh, India, and moved to the US as a child. Growing up in Smithfield, rural North Carolina town, she attended Dartmouth College and later pursued law at the University of Virginia School of Law.

Dhillon began her legal career as a clerk for Judge Paul Victor Niemeyer of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. In 2008, she founded her own law firm, Dhillon Law Group Inc. Same year she was running unsuccessfully for a seat in the California Assembly.

She served as the chair of the San Francisco Republican Party and became a board member of the northern California chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union after the September 11 attacks, focusing on discrimination against Sikhs and other South Asians. Dhillon remained on the board for three years.

In 2013, Dhillon joined the California Republican Party's Board, later becoming a national committeeperson for the Republican National Committee in 2016. In early 2017, she was considered for the role of Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the United States Department of Justice.

Dhillon ran for the chairperson of the Republican National Committee in January 2023 but lost to Ronna McDaniel.

After the 9/11, as Republican lawmakers pushed for the Patriot Act, Dhillon authored a series of legal briefs for the Sikh Coalition, working to safeguard the rights of turban-wearing Sikhs and prevent discriminatory profiling