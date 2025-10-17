Trump's big Russian oil claim, 'destroy career' remark for Modi, India's denial: What happened in 24 hours

Thursday morning, as India woke up, major news outlets were abuzz with US President Donald Trump's bold assertion about India's trade ties with Russia. Even as trade tensions were still easing between New Delhi and Washington, Trump dropped a big claim: "Modi assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia". Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (PTI) Trump's remarks followed weeks of trade negotiations between India and the US, necessitated by his steep 50% tariffs on Indian imports, that took effect back in August. The duties weren't so high to begin with. Trump specifically doubled them, citing India's oil trade with Russia, which remains a sticking point in trade talks between India and the US. Trump's latest remark on India's energy ties with Russia, and the source of information he cited, raised eyebrows everywhere, including in India. A timeline of who said what over the last 24 hours: 'India would stop Russian oil trade, Modi assured me' During a press conference at the White House on Wednesday (local time), Donald Trump claimed that he has it on good authority that India would soon snap its energy ties with Russia, at least until the war in Ukraine was over. Referencing what his "great friend" Modi apparently told him, Trump said to the reporters: "Yeah, sure. He's (PM Narendra Modi) a friend of mine. We have a great relationship...I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big step," adding that he wants a similar move for China now.

India is the second-largest buyer of Russian energy, China being the first. Several US officials in Trump administration have claimed over the last few months that India significantly increased its imports from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. A self-aware Trump knew that he was making a big assertion with the Russian oil claim linked to India and even wondered if "that’s a breaking story". "He’s not buying his oil from Russia. It (has) started. He can't do it immediately; it’s a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon,” Trump added. 'Don’t want to destroy Modi's political career' During the same White House address, Trump shared what Sergio Gor, US ambassador-designate to India told him upon his return to Washington from New Delhi. “He loves Trump... I don’t want you to take the word love any differently... I don’t want to destroy his political career," Trump quipped, sparking laughter from those at the White House. Sergio Gor was in India last week, his first visit to the country since being confirmed to the key post by the US senate. While in India, he had met PM Modi, and handed him a picture of Modi and Trump, signed by the US President: “Mr Prime Minister, you are great".

“I have watched India for years. It’s an incredible country, and every single year you would have a new leader. Some would be in there for a few months, and this was year after year after year, and my friend has been there now for a long time, and he’s assured me there will be no oil purchases from Russia," Trump added. 'Modi frightened of Trump' Back in India, Donald Trump’s remarks triggered a fresh wave of Opposition criticism against PM Modi, who was already their target over Trump’s earlier claims and trade moves. Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, took to X and claimed that PM Modi was "frightened of Trump", citing no clarity from India on the US President's assertions. He also said Modi “keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs”.