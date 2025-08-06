Donald Trump's fake residential certificate surfaces in Bihar, Congress reacts

An application seeking a residence certificate in the name of US President Donald Trump has surfaced in Bihar’s Samastipur district. Viral image of the fake residence certificate application in the name of US President Donald Trump(X-@SamiratmajM)

The application was submitted online on July 29 in the Mohiuddinnagar zone. It listed the address as Village Hasanpur, Ward No. 13, Post Bakarpur, police station Mohiuddinnagar, district Samastipur, NDTV reported, citing officials.

The form included a photo of Donald Trump and was registered under Application No. BRCCO/2025/17989735.

Upon verification, the form was found to contain false information, including a tampered photograph, Aadhaar number, barcode, and address details.

The circle officer (CO) rejected the application and forwarded the case to the cyber police station for investigation.

Samastipur DM reacts

“This certificate has not been issued, rather someone had deliberately applied for it and during investigation it was found to be wrong. An FIR has been filed in this matter and legal action is also being taken. No such person will be spared,” said the district magistrate of Samastipur.

The report added that officials suspect the application was filed to mock the administrative system. The IP address and login credentials used to submit the form are now under investigation.

The case is part of a growing trend in Bihar, where several fake applications have surfaced in recent weeks with names like ‘Dog Babu’, ‘Nitish Kumari’, and ‘Sonalika Tractor’ across districts including Patna, Nalanda, and East Champaran.

Authorities are considering a technical audit of the online system and stricter verification measures to curb such misuse.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala slammed the ongoing electoral roll revision in Bihar, calling it fraudulent and a method to steal votes.

He alleged the Election Commission’s move to cancel 65 lakh voter names was a direct attack on electoral democracy and urged citizens to speak up and support the Congress and Rahul Gandhi in defending democratic rights.

“Many people will think it is a joke and smile and move on, but just think about it… This is the biggest proof that the entire process of 'Electoral Roll Revision' in Bihar is a fraud and a method of stealing votes,” Surjewala wrote in a post on X.

“The Election Commission's decision to cancel the votes of 65,00,000 (65 lakh) voters of Bihar is a direct attack on electoral democracy. The fraud is now public knowledge, for which Congress and Shri @RahulGandhi are fighting. In such a situation, keeping quiet is a crime. So come, join your voices and become the sentinels of democracy,” he added.