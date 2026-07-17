'Don't accept resignations': Govt tightens rules for ISRO exits amid mass appeals to quit

Amid reports that more than 100 scientists have submitted their papers in recent months, the Department of Space has reportedly issued a memorandum to major Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centres, directing them not to accept resignation or voluntary retirement requests from scientists and engineers working on key missions such as Gaganyaan.

Over 100 scientists and engineers have submitted resignation requests across various ISRO centres in the country over the past month. (ISRO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The memorandum, issued on Tuesday, is primarily meant for Group 'A' scientific and technical personnel. The department has directed ISRO centres not to routinely accept resignation or voluntary retirement requests from these employees, news agency PTI reported.

"Of late, it is noticed that there has been a spate of requests for voluntary retirement and resignation from Group 'A' Scientific/ Technical personnel of ISRO including those associated with the prestigious Gaganyaan and other important missions/ projects severely impacting the implementation of projects of national importance," said the memorandum.

Also Read: NASA's Webb Telescope discovers new hidden planet in Beta Pictoris star system

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "In view of this, it has been decided that voluntary retirement and resignation requests from Scientific & Technical personnel associated with the Gaganyaan and other important Mission/ Projects may not be accepted as a matter of routine," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In view of this, it has been decided that voluntary retirement and resignation requests from Scientific & Technical personnel associated with the Gaganyaan and other important Mission/ Projects may not be accepted as a matter of routine," it added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The memorandum added that any requests from scientists and technical personnel, even at or below the rank of scientist and engineer, must be forwarded to the Department of Space along with the director's “clear recommendations” for a final decision.

The memorandum was received by the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

Why this move?

This comes after reports surfaced that over 100 scientists and engineers have submitted resignation requests across various centres in the country over the past month.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the exact number has not been released by the space agency, TOI reported that over 80 scientists have left the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Karnataka's Bengaluru, while around 20 departures have been reported from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

Acknowledging the mass resignations, ISRO chairman V Narayana told the publication that the space organisation was prepared to deal with the departures.

Also Read: India’s first crewed spaceflight, Gaganyaan, to lift off in early 2027: ISRO chief

"Yes, a lot of people go, but that's part of every organisation. The move [memorandum] isn't only to retain, but also to ensure that important projects don't suffer all of a sudden. But if someone is still going, someone else will take responsibility. We're taking care of it," he was quoted as saying.