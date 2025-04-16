‘Don’t get misled’: NTA on row over JEE Main

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday advised candidates to wait for the final answer keys of paper 1 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 and not to draw conclusions and get misled by “speculative reports”. Exam answer sheet or application paper blurry view on table in examination room with blur education background of school university students taking exam test writing answer in seat row with stress (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This comes amid several candidates and parents taking to social media to allege that the provisional answer key for paper 1 (BE/BTech) of JEE main session 2 issued by NTA on April 11 contain wrong answers for many questions and that response sheets of many students are different from what they actually filled in.

“My daughter attempted 71 questions. During submission, it showed 71 questions attempted, and now in the response sheet, it is showing all questions as unanswered. Shocking. NTA is playing with the future of children,” Pramod Kamath, whose ward sat for the exam, said in a post on X.

“My daughter has attempted 50 questions buy it is showing 48. So many questions showing wrong attempt…,” Rekha Verma, another parent, posted.

Paper 1 is conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) or Bachelor of Technology (BTech) at the NITs, IIITs and many other government and private technical education institutions. It consists of 75 questions, each carrying 4 marks, making a total of 300 marks. There is a negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect answer.

“The Score is determined by only the final Answer Key. Drawing conclusions based on the provisional answer keys is not desirable,” NTA said in a statement, advising candidates not to be misled by reports that create unnecessary doubt and anxiety.

NTA will declare JEE main session 2 results on April 17.