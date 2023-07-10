Don't use Supreme Court to escalate violence in Manipur; we don't run state: CJI

As the Supreme Court on Monday heard the cases pertaining to Manipur violence, it noted that the platform of the Apex Court should not be used to escalate further violence in Manipur. "We can only monitor the steps being taken by the state and pass certain orders if there are additional measures that can be taken. But we can't run the security apparatus," the Supreme Court said remarking on the Manipur violence PILs. The Manipur government submitted the latest status report on the situation while the hearing on the same will resume on Tuesday. CJI Chandrachud told the petitioners that Manipur situation is a humanitarian issue; 'let's not see this as a partisan mater'.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the matter may be taken up by petitioners with utmost sensitivity as any misinformation can aggravate the situation. As senior advocate Colin Gonsalves appearing for the petitioners said there has been a serious escalation in the Manipur situation, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, "Come here with concrete suggestion."

"Your scepticism cannot lead us to take over the law and order," the CJI said to Gonsalves. As Gonsalves argued that the narrative is against the tribals in Manipur, the CJI said, "We don't want this proceeding to be used as a platform for further escalation of violence & other problems which exist in the State. We do not run the security apparatus or law and order. If you have suggestions we can take."

"Let's not see this as a partisan matter, it's a humanitarian issue," the CJI observed. "We understand your feelings but there should be certain modalities of arguing before this Court," the CJI said.

The situation in Manipur has been tense for the past two months owing the clash between ethnic groups. On Monday, one policeman was killed and 10 others were injured in an overnight clash in Manipur's wesr Kangpokpi area.

The restive period started on May 3 when a march was organised against Scheduled Tribe demand of the Meitei community.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON