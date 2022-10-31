'Don't want to do politics, blame...': Congress's Kharge on Gujarat tragedy

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday raised questions about the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat, which has claimed more than 130 lives. “Last week, the bridge reopened after repairs, and it has now collapsed. What is the reason behind it?” he asked while speaking to reporters. The overcrowded suspension bridge in Morbi came crashing down on Sunday evening within moments, five days after it had reopened following repairs. A high-level probe has been ordered into the incident, the state government has said.

“Everything into this should be investigated, if possible, under a panel headed by a judge of the high court or the Supreme Court. Secondly, compensation should be offered to families of those who have died and people who have been injured,” Kharge, who took charge as the Congress chief last week, said on Monday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot among other leaders would be reaching Morbi to offer help, he highlighted.

54th day of #BharatJodoYatra began at Shadnagar at 530am. Bharat Yatris paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel & Indira Gandhi, and then observed 2 minute silence in memory of those who died in the Morbi suspension bridge tragedy in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/ruk7MnjcBp — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 31, 2022

“We don’t want to do any politics in this. We don’t want to blame anybody right now,” Kharge pointed out. “When the inquiry report comes, we will see when that happens. I offer my condolences for the deaths.”

Earlier on Monday morning. Congress members had offered two minutes of silence for those who died in Morbi while also paying tributes to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on his birth anniversary. "54th day of #BharatJodoYatra began at Shadnagar at 530am. Bharat Yatris paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel & Indira Gandhi, and then observed 2 minute silence in memory of those who died in the Morbi suspension bridge tragedy in Gujarat. (sic)," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations continue at the accident site.

