‘Double-barrel govt’: Kapil Sibal's swipe at Centre at AAP's mega anti-ordinance rally

Former Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Sunday while addressing the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mega rally against the Centre's ordinance in the national capital hit out at the BJP-led central government, accusing it of “misusing the central agencies”. Sibal said that the ruling government is not a “double-engine government”, but this is a “double-barrel government - one barrel being the Enforcement Directorate and the second being the CBI.” Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal(PTI)

On the ordinance row, Sibal said, “They want that the bureaucrats run Delhi and the chief minister left with no powers. What kind of a joke is this?”

Sibal is attending the rally at the invitation of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Calling for the opposition's unity, the former Congress leader said, “My purpose in the coming days will be to go to different places and tell people that the time has come, we need to unite and fight against PM Modi.”

“…I would like to tell Modiji my ‘Mann Ki Baat’ - People don't like you. People are saying enough is enough. You are the PM of rich people,” Sibal said.

Meanwhile, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Delhi minister Gopal Rai and party MP Sanjay Singh also addressed the mega rally at central Delhi’s historic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday against the Centre's ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

Kejriwal's nationwide tour to seek Oppn's support

Kejriwal embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance from May 23. So far, several opposition parties including TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, DMK, Samajwadi Party, and JD(U) - have extended their support.