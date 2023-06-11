Back in Ramlila ground, Arvind Kejriwal's ‘tanasahi, Hitler' jab at PM Modi over Centre's ordinance

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, describing the Centre's ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital as "Hitlerism and dictatorship".

Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the party's "maha rally" against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, Sunday,(PTI)

Kejriwal was speaking at the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila ground against the Centre's ordinance.

“When PM Modi says that he does not accept the decision of the Supreme Court, then it is called Hitlerism. Modi ji's black ordinance says- ‘I do not believe in democracy, now dictatorship will run inside Delhi’. Now, people are not supreme, the L-G is supreme,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP convenor , his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Delhi minister Gopal Rai and party MP Sanjay Singh also addressed the rally. Gopal Rai spoke speak as the party's Delhi convenor. Notably, eminent lawyer and former Union minister Kapil Sibal also addressed the rally and spoke about the legal and constitutional aspects of the ordinance. Sibal is attending the rally at the invitation of Kejriwal.

“They have insulted the people of Delhi… Delhi first to be attacked, similar ordinances will be brought for other states too,” Kejriwal said.

“They put Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in the jail to stop work, we have 100 Sisodias, 100 Jains,” Kejriwal added.

“PM Modi can't take care of the country but he wakes up every day and stops the works that are being done in Delhi…,” the Delhi CM alleged.

For the first time, such a prime minister came who does not believe in the Supreme Court, Kejriwal alleged.

Calling the Ramlila ground a “sacred platform,” Kejriwal said 12 years ago, the movement against corruption was successful from the same venue.

“Today, the movement that is starting from this platform to remove the dictatorial government, to save democracy and the constitution, this movement will also be successful,” he added.

Delhi Police has made a heavy security deployment around the Ramlila Maidan in view of the rally.

Arvind Kejriwal on a nationwide tour to seek support

From May 23, Kejriwal embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the ordinance.

The AAP national convenor has so far met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal said that if non-BJP parties come together, then the Centre's ordinance can be defeated in Rajya Sabha. He said this would send a strong message that the Modi government will not come to power in 2024.

