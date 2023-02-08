Home / India News / ‘Doubt his mental age’: CM Chouhan takes swipe at Rahul over his parl speech

‘Doubt his mental age’: CM Chouhan takes swipe at Rahul over his parl speech

Published on Feb 08, 2023 03:40 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh CM also asks about benefits nation received from the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy

Madhya Pradesh chief minster Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament, Adani row and the Centre's foreign policy among other issues. Chouhan questioned Rahul Gandhi's mental age and the benefit nation received out of the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“I sometimes have doubts about mental age of Rahul Gandhi. Speaking on President’s address in Parliament, key topics were supposed to be discussed. But you can’t expect a party covered in corruption from head to toe, to discuss relevant topics," CM Chouhan said as quoted by news agency ANI.

He further asked about Rahul Gandhi not discussing on the development work along the way of the Yatra. He added that Gandhi is surrounded by people who speak against the nation.

“During his yatra, why did Rahul Gandhi not spot any development works? The intention of his yatra was ‘Bharat todo’. His left & right consist of people who speak against nation. Also, what did his yatra give the nation?” he asked.

Chouhan and former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath are at odds over the grand old party's manifesto for the state. Taking a jibe against Congress, CM Chouhan said Kamal Nath has been running away from questions he raised over “misleading” the citizens.

“I have asked 10 questions to reveal the truth. Congress and former CM Kamal Nath have not answered even a single question. It means that they mislead and tell lies just to get votes,” he said earlier.

Similarly, Kamal Nath also alleged that CM Chouhan is also running away from counter question he raised. “Shivraj ji, you are becoming a fugitive Chief Minister in front of the people of Madhya Pradesh by running away from the questions. You want to put the BJP in such a position that Hum to Dubenge Sanam, Tumhe Bhi Le Dubenge (we will fail but not alone),” Kamal Nath said in a tweet.

    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

